Discalced Carmelite Nuns (OCD)
Hague, North Dakota - Diocese of Bismarck
Write or phone us at:
Carmelite Monastery
Discalced Carmelite Nuns
2051 91st Street SE
Hague, ND 58542
Phone: 701-336-7907
Daily Holy Mass in our chapel is open to the public. Please look at the calendar below for Mass times and we encourage anyone who is interested in attending Mass at the Monastery to check the message on our phone for updates due to changes and inclement weather.
Devotions to the Holy Face are each Sunday at 3:10 p.m. in our Chapel and are also open to the public.
O my Jesus!
Cast upon us a look of mercy.
Turn Thy Face towards each of us
as Thou didst to Veronica.
Not that we may see It with our bodily eyes,
for this we do not deserve
But turn It towards our hearts,
so that remembering Thee,
we may ever draw from this
fountain of strength the vigor necessary
to sustain the combats of life.
Amen.
(Composed by Pope Blessed Pius IX)
Devotion to the Holy Face was promoted by Our Lord Jesus Christ Himself when on His Sorrowful Road to the Mount of Crucifixion, He imprinted His Sacred Countenance on Veronica’s Veil in response to her loving attention in wiping the sweat and blood from His Face.
In 1843 in Tours, France, Our Lord revealed to a pious Carmelite Nun, Sr. Mary of St. Peter, that He seeks for Veronicas to wipe and venerate His Divine Face which has but few adorers. He gave her to understand that all who take part in this work of reparation would be imitating Veronica “who, with My Mother, will teach you how to honor It. By means of My Holy Face, you will work wonders.”
|Sun
|Mon
|Tue
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Sat
|
29
7:30 a.m. Mass
|
30
7:30 a.m. Mass
|
31
7:30 a.m. Mass
|
1
7:30 a.m. Mass
|
2
7:30 a.m. Mass
|
3
7:30 a.m. Mass
|
4
7:30 a.m. Mass
|
5
7:30 a.m. Mass
|
6
7:30 a.m. Mass
|
7
7:30 a.m. Mass
|
8
7:30 a.m. Mass
|
9
7:30 a.m. Mass
|
10
7:30 a.m. Mass
|
11
7:30 a.m. Mass
|
12
7:30 a.m. Mass
|
13
7:30 a.m. Mass
|
14
7:30 a.m. Mass
|
15
7:30 a.m. Mass
|
16
7:30 a.m. Mass
|
17
7:30 a.m. Mass
|
18
7:30 a.m. Mass
|
19
7:30 a.m. Mass
|
20
7:30 a.m. Mass
|
21
7:30 a.m. Mass
|
22
7:30 a.m. Mass
|
23
7:30 a.m. Mass
|
24
7:30 a.m. Mass
|
25
7:30 a.m. Mass
|
26
7:30 a.m. Mass
|
27
7:30 a.m. Mass
|
28
7:30 a.m. Mass
|
29
7:30 a.m. Mass
|
30
7:30 a.m. Mass
|
31
7:30 a.m. Mass
|
1
7:30 a.m. Meditative Rosary for First Saturdays followed by Holy Mass
