O my Jesus!

Cast upon us a look of mercy.

Turn Thy Face towards each of us

as Thou didst to Veronica.

Not that we may see It with our bodily eyes,

for this we do not deserve

But turn It towards our hearts,

so that remembering Thee,

we may ever draw from this

fountain of strength the vigor necessary

to sustain the combats of life.

Amen.

(Composed by Pope Blessed Pius IX)